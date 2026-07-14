A few days remain before the release of The Odyssey and excitement is tremendous. The buzz skyrocketed after Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited Mumbai, and now all eyes are on the film's opening. Given the hype, the advance booking was thrown open way back on June 8, that is, more than a month before the film’s release.

EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey set for a WIDE 2,500+ screen release in India; sells 91,000 IMAX tickets; aims for a Rs. 20 cr opening

According to data accessed by Bollywood Hungama, The Odyssey has sold around 1.25 lakh tickets for the opening day – 50,000 tickets in PVR Inox and 12,000 in Cinepolis. The film has sold nearly 2.50 lakh tickets for the weekend. PVR Inox declared in a social media post that 1.2 lakh tickets of The Odyssey have been sold as of Monday night.

Meanwhile, 91,000 tickets have been sold across India’s 34 IMAX screens, generating Rs. 9.5 crore in gross ticket sales. Christopher Nolan’s films are widely regarded as must-watch theatrical experiences in IMAX, and the anticipation is even greater for The Odyssey, which is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. This has fuelled exceptional demand for the premium format and resulted in robust ticket sales.

Christopher Nolan’s previous film, Oppenheimer (2023), sold 2 lakh tickets in advance, a benchmark The Odyssey will look to surpass. Oppenheimer opened at Rs. 14.45 crore, and The Odyssey is expected to better that number as well. An opening of Rs. 17-18 crores is expected, but if advance bookings pick up over the next days significantly, a Rs. 20 crores opening can’t be ruled out.

Screen count

Considering the pre-release hype, The Odyssey will get a release in 2,500+ screens. On the other hand, Oppenheimer released in 1923 screens.

Overall, it’s going to be a great July for the industry and exhibitors. Dhamaal 4 has performed way beyond expectations. The Odyssey are expected to be a huge box office success, looking at the advance sales. Lastly, July will end on a rocking note with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose advance is also electrifying.

Also Read: The Odyssey Mumbai press conference: Christopher Nolan makes a Spider-Man: Far From Home joke; leaves Tom Holland and the audience in splits

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