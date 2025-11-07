After an impressive run at various film festivals, Saali Mohabbat — the highly anticipated ZEE5 Original Film — directed by Tisca Chopra and starring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra and Sharat Saxena— is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 later this year.

Produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the thriller-drama marks the celebrated designer’s digital debut as a producer — seamlessly blending his signature visual finesse with a deeply emotional narrative. This also marks ZEE5’s fourth collaboration with Jio Studios, following the successes of Hisaab Barabar and Mrs., starring R. Madhavan and Sanya Malhotra respectively, and the recent Bhagwat featuring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar. The film also sees Radhika Apte returning to the platform after her much-loved performance in Mrs. Undercover.

After premiering at IFFI last year and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival this year, Saali Mohabbat invites viewers into a world where love blurs into obsession and buried secrets slowly unravel. The film follows Smita (Radhika Apte), a small-town housewife whose seemingly ordinary life descends into a labyrinth of infidelity, deceit, and moral ambiguity. What begins as a tale of domestic routine soon unfolds into a gripping exploration of betrayal, revenge, and the thin, treacherous line between truth and illusion.

Talking about the film, Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 said, “At ZEE5, our constant endeavour is to bring stories that challenge conventions and connect with audiences on a deeper level. With Saali Mohabbat, we’re thrilled to present a thriller that’s not just about suspense, but about the intricate emotions that drive human choices. Collaborating once again with Jio Studios and working with creative powerhouses like Manish Malhotra and Tisca Chopra has been incredibly rewarding. And of course, having Radhika Apte return to the platform with a role that showcases her depth and range makes this project even more special.”

Producer Jyoti Deshpande, President – Jio Studios (Media & Content Business, RIL) said, “At Jio Studios, our constant pursuit is to back bold voices and powerful stories that transcend genres. Saali Mohabbat is a shining example of that vision — an ingeniously crafted thriller that marks our proud collaboration with producer Manish Malhotra, who seamlessly extends his creative brilliance from fashion to film. After its successful reception at IFFI, we are delighted that Saali Mohabbat has found a home on ZEE5, where our stories have consistently found a wide and appreciative audience. We look forward to viewers across the globe experiencing Tisca Chopra’s riveting directorial debut.”

Producer Manish Malhotra said, “Stage5 Production was founded with a clear intention — to back stories that are original in thought and strong in craft. In that same spirit, I’m pleased to announce our second film, Saali Mohabbat — a layered, character-driven drama that examines power, silence, and the invisible cost of human choices. This project has been built with deep involvement at every stage — from development to the final cut — because at Stage5, we don’t just produce films, we stand by them. Every creative and strategic decision has been shaped with purpose, rigour, and responsibility. We’ve had the privilege of working with an ensemble of exceptionally talented actors, each bringing a distinct rhythm, restraint, and truth to their characters — the kind of performances that don’t speak loudly but linger. Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios have backed the film from day one with clarity and long-term vision — and at the core of this vision stands Tisca Chopra whose script and direction bring structure, nuance, and an assured creative voice to the story. We’re also proud to partner with ZEE5, a platform that has consistently championed courageous, content-forward cinema. Their support ensures the film will reach audiences across geographies, languages, and cultures — exactly the kind of journey this story deserves. Saali Mohabbat is the result of shared intent, aligned effort, and a team that values storytelling over spectacle.”

Director Tisca Chopra shared, “With Saali Mohabbat, I wanted to tell a story that feels both intimate and unsettling — one that captures a woman’s gaze in a world full of hidden fractures and polite façades. I’ve always been fascinated by the quiet tensions that exist beneath the surface of relationships — the invisible power struggles, the unspoken expectations, the ways in which love can transform into something darker. This film explores those fragile boundaries — of trust, betrayal, and identity — but through a deeply female perspective. It’s about what happens when a woman stops conforming to the emotional roles expected of her and begins to own her truth, no matter how uncomfortable that truth might be. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had a producer as creative and instinctive as Manish Malhotra, and his production house Stage5. Manish’s response — just three minutes into the narration — gave me the conviction that this story had found its right home. He and his team supported the film not just with resources, but with genuine artistic trust and emotional understanding, allowing it to retain its raw, unpolished honesty. Directing Saali Mohabbat has been both terrifying and liberating — terrifying because it demanded emotional vulnerability, and liberating because it allowed me to step outside the boundaries women filmmakers are so often placed within. I am deeply grateful to ZEE5 for championing bold, layered, and thought-provoking cinema, and for bringing this story to audiences who seek something more than surface emotion. And I must also express my heartfelt gratitude to Jio Studios — for their belief in meaningful storytelling and their commitment to supporting independent, auteur-driven voices. Jio Studios has consistently encouraged stories that push boundaries, and I’m truly thankful that Saali Mohabbat found a home with partners who share that vision.”

Saali Mohabbat will premiere on ZEE5 later this year!

