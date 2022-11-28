Back in 2020, Bollywood Hungama was first to break the news that Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are set to team for after their 2018 blockbuster film, Simmba. We had also revealed that Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez have been roped into as the leading ladies. The shooting commenced earlier in November 2020. As it is known that the comedy of errors is set in the 1960s, the fashion quotient will be quite interesting.

“Since the film is a comedy of error that results from mistaken identity due to the double role of two characters in the film, Rohit and his team decided to set the film in an era that was devoid of mobile phones and all other modern gadgets. After contemplating on the time frame, they finally zeroed in on 1967 as the era to be recreated in Cirkus,” a source earlier told Bollywood Hungama.

The 1960s fashion in India remains iconic. This film will bring back the flavour of old-school Bollywood. According to the sources, “The fashion statement will be pretty out there. The popular styles including hem of the kameez will go shorter as the actors will don bright colour costumes. The body-hugging silhouettes, skin-tight kurtas and blouses, anarkalis, polka dots, poofy hair were quite the rage in the 60s and the actresses are expected to infuse those styles through their bright coloured outfits. Following theme, one can reportedly expect the actresses go all out with bold makeup, winged eyeliners, scarves, bouffant hairstyles like Asha Parekh. One is also hearing that one of the actresses might even sport the iconic fringe look called the Sadhana Cut.”

Ranveer Singh will be starring in double role as the story is about of a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading it to classic case of mistaken identity and confusion. The film is Rohit Shetty's take on the classic play, The Comedy of Errors.

After the massive success of Simmba and appearing in Sooryavanshi, Cirkus will mark the third outing of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. The film features an eclectic star cast which includes Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

T-Series presents in association with Reliance Entertainment, Cirkus, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release in the winter of 2022.

