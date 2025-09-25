EXCLUSIVE: After Ranbir Kapoor, now Leonardo DiCaprio is seen vaping; CBFC blurs scenes of e-cigarette in One Battle After Another but clears joint smoking scene

Recently, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which is in the news for all the positive reasons, got into a controversy. The National Human Rights Commission asked the Mumbai Police to take action against the makers of the show, OTT platform Netflix and actor Ranbir Kapoor for a scene of the latter using an e-cigarette. The NHRC said that the scene of Ranbir smoking through a vape is a violation of the Prohibition of the Electric Cigarettes Act 2019. 5 days after this episode, viewers would see another popular star, Leonardo DiCaprio, using a vape in his latest film, One Battle After Another.

EXCLUSIVE: After Ranbir Kapoor, now Leonardo DiCaprio is seen vaping; CBFC blurs scenes of e-cigarette in One Battle After Another but clears joint smoking scene

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made sure that these scenes of the Hollywood actor don’t cause any issue. Accordingly, all scenes of Leonardo consuming e-cigarette have been blurred. A static warning about the consumption of alcohol and nicotine is also mentioned on the bottom right-hand corner in these scenes.

As expected, the blur led to irritation among viewers at the premiere of One Battle After Another held in Mumbai on September 24. The blurred shots of Leonardo DiCaprio holding the vape in his hand are still fine. But scenes where he has held it between his lips proved to be an eyesore. What also amused the audience is that in a crucial scene, the legendary actor is also shown smoking a joint. But in this sequence, CBFC hasn’t asked for any cut or blur.

Further, the CBFC also asked the studio to blur liquor brand labels. Lastly, an obscene word was asked to be modified in the dialogue as well as the subtitles. On the positive side, the film has loads of dialogues consisting of the F-word. A few scenes, which are crucial to the storyline, are quite sexually explicit and suggestive. Believe it or not, the CBFC left all these scenes untouched.

Once these changes were made, One Battle After Another was passed with an ‘A’ certificate on September 24. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 163.41 minutes. In other words, One Battle After Another is 2 hours, 43 minutes and 41 seconds long.

Also Read: NHRC urges Mumbai Police to register complaint against The Ba***ds of Bollywood makers, Ranbir Kapoor for e-cigarette scene

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.