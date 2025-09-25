Actor-producer Sohum Shah has officially confirmed that his production house, Sohum Shah Films, is teaming up with Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios for the highly anticipated sequel to Tumbbad. Titled Tumbbad 2, the project aims to expand on the haunting and visually rich universe introduced in the original.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad earned critical acclaim for its unique blend of mythology, fantasy, and horror—a rare combination in Indian cinema. What began as a sleeper hit quickly turned into a cult classic, especially after its successful theatrical re-release in 2023. Over time, the film developed a global following and is now often listed among the most iconic Indian genre films of recent years.

With Tumbbad 2, the creators are set to explore deeper layers of the story’s mythology and atmosphere. Backed by Pen Studios, known for big-ticket films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, the sequel is scheduled to begin production in early 2026.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sohum Shah said: “I’ve admired Jayantilal Gada ji’s work for a long time. When I met him to discuss Tumbbad 2, he locked the deal within five minutes. That kind of trust and enthusiasm is every storyteller’s dream. His appreciation and belief in Tumbbad made me feel like the film had finally received its due.” Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Founder of Pen Studios, shared his thoughts as well: “Tumbbad was a cinematic gem that left a lasting impression. As we begin this new chapter with Sohum Shah, we’re confident that Tumbbad 2 will once again engage and move audiences. At Pen Studios, we’re excited to be part of this journey and take the story forward in an even more compelling way.”

Directed by Aadesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 aims to carry forward the legacy of the first film while opening up a new narrative arc in the same cinematic universe. With the combined creative forces of Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, the sequel is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in the genre space.

