Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi High Court, filing a defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, global streaming giant Netflix, and others. The suit alleges that the series Ba**ds of Bollywood contains “false, malicious, and defamatory” portrayals that damage his reputation, ANI reported.

The development comes shortly after a scene from Aryan Khan’s directorial debut sparked online chatter. In the sequence, an officer storms into a high-profile party and confronts a man smoking a joint. When the officer learns that the man is not from Bollywood, he dismisses him. Moments later, the officer targets another partygoer — not indulging in drugs but sipping a drink — and arrests him solely because of his Bollywood affiliation.

Netizens were quick to draw parallels between the scene and Aryan Khan’s own 2021 arrest by the NCB during a cruise ship raid, an operation led by Wankhede. Though Aryan was taken into custody for alleged possession and consumption of narcotics, no drugs were found on him.

The case later escalated into a high-profile controversy when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accused Wankhede of attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from the Khan family in exchange for favorable treatment. Reports suggested that Rs 50 lakh was allegedly paid, though Wankhede has consistently denied the charges.

The Delhi High Court is expected to hear Wankhede’s defamation plea in the coming weeks.

