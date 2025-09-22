The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has filed complaint to the Mumbai Police against the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which shows actor Ranbir Kapoor using the banned e-cigarette on screen without any statutory warning or disclaimer, as per the news agency ANI.

The agency also reported that the NHRC has also written to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging the ministry to take appropriate action to restrict such content. The Commission expressed concern that such portrayals, if left unregulated, could influence young audiences.

The NHRC also addressed a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, recommending the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranbir Kapoor, the show's producers, the production company, and streaming platform Netflix. The complaint cited an alleged violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, which bans the promotion, use, and display of e-cigarettes in India.

While no formal charges have been confirmed yet, the request for an FIR has prompted discussions around content guidelines and compliance on OTT platforms. The NHRC emphasized the importance of responsible content, especially when it involves potentially harmful products or behaviour.

