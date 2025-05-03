The Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 has taken a solid start, collecting Rs. 19.71 crores. The opening day number was a surprise as the industry expected the film to open under Rs. 15 crores. It held very well on the second day as well and it is now all set to collect nearly Rs. 70 crores in its four-day weekend. Realizing that the film will hold strongly even on the weekdays, the distributors have taken a significant step, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

EXCLUSIVE: Raid 2 distributors request cinemas to avoid Tuesday 99 offer for Ajay Devgn-starrer and to continue with popular pricing in the weekdays

Yesterday, the distributors of Raid 2 mailed exhibitors throughout the country with a request. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distributors first thanked their exhibition partners for their support in playing the film. They also informed that Raid 2 is doing exceedingly well in all the territories of the country. They then made two requests. Firstly, they asked them to not drop the prices to normal on weekdays. Raid 2 is playing with popular pricing on the weekdays and cinemas were asked to keep the same rates on the weekdays as well as the second weekend.”

The source continued, “The distributors further requested the cinemas to not run any special offers on the weekdays of the first week. This means that the newly launched Tuesday 99 offer should be exempted for Raid 2. Similarly, any such scheme like Women Wednesday or any special discount for school and college kids should also not be enforced for their film.”

The Tuesday offer was launched by PVR Inox from April 8. Called ‘Blockbuster Tuesdays’, it involves the properties of PVR and Inox selling tickets for normal seats for just Rs. 99 and Rs. 149. Since the multiplex chain owns a large chunk of properties, the other theatres and multiplex chains realized that they’d be at a disadvantage if they didn’t offer tickets for cheaper prices. Hence, almost all theatres also followed suit. This resulted in slightly higher collections on Tuesdays for films like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2.

