After more than 2 ½ years, Aamir Khan will be finally seen in cinemas this year with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been in the news constantly over its various speculations about its release date, trailer launch etc. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that Aamir already has a distributor on board - PVR Inox Pictures.

EXCLUSIVE: PVR Inox Pictures to distribute Sitaare Zameen Par; Aamir Khan-starrer’s trailer expected to play in their cinemas from May 1

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir has a very long association with PVR Inox team. On the occasion of his 60th birthday on March 14, the exhibition arm of PVR Inox held a film festival across their properties in the country and showcased some of his finest films. A week before this celebration, Aamir Khan had an interesting conversation with Javed Akhtar. This event was held in PVR Juhu, Mumbai. And that’s not all. Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), which also had a PVR connection. It was backed by the then PVR Pictures and co-produced by Sanjeev Kumar Bijli and Ajay Bijli along with Aamir Khan Productions. Hence, it’s a case of life coming full circle.”

The source continued, “If all goes well, Aamir Khan will launch the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par digitally on Wednesday, April 30. One can expect to experience it on the big screen from May 1. PVR Inox plans to show the promo in all their cinemas across the country with new releases like Raid 2, Thunderbolts, The Bhootnii etc.”

As per recent reports, the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par is 3 minutes and 29 seconds long and has been passed with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reports also suggest that the film is expected to release in cinemas on June 20.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R S Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) fame and also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Speaking of PVR Inox Pictures, they have distributed several significant films in recent times like Bholaa (2023), Mission Raniganj (2023), Article 370 (2024), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), Stree 2 (2024), Singham Again (2024), Baby John (2024), Sky Force (2025) etc.

