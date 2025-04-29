In October 2023, Hania joined Diljit on stage during his London concert, where he serenaded her with his hit song "Lover."

In October 2023, fans were ecstatic when Pakistani actress Hania Aamir made a surprise appearance alongside Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh at his London concert. Diljit dedicated his popular song Lover to Hania, making it a memorable experience for both the audience and the actress. Earlier this month, buzz grew around the possibility of a collaboration between the two, with many speculating it was for Sardaar Ji 3. However, new reports suggest that Hania may no longer be part of the film due to recent developments.

Hania Aamir exits Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 following Pahalgam attack

On April 22, a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 tourists, further straining the already tense relations between India and Pakistan. In the aftermath, Fawad Khan’s anticipated Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal reportedly saw its India release plans put on hold. Meanwhile, speculation is growing that Hania Aamir, who was set to debut in Indian cinema alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in Sardaar Ji 3, might be dropped from the project. Although filming in the UK concluded last month, sources now suggest that the production team is considering reshooting Hania’s scenes with a different actress.

The speculation has triggered a flood of reactions across social media. Some users believe the decision is justified. One commented, “She got too much fame in India,” while another said, “This is what you call tit for tat ????????.” Many pointed out that a significant number of Pakistani artists—including actors, musicians, and writers—owe much of their fame to Indian audiences.

On the other hand, some expressed disappointment over the rumoured move. One user questioned the fairness of punishing innocent individuals, saying, “Those responsible have no religion, so why are innocent people being made to suffer?” Another urged for the film’s release to proceed as planned, stating, “It’s just a movie, and she’s an artist—they should go ahead with it.”

As of now, there has been no official statement from the film's producers or Hania Aamir regarding her exit from Sardaar Ji 3. Both fans and industry insiders are eagerly watching to see how the situation develops.

