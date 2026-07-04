Rajpal Yadav had a shaky start to the year after spending a few weeks in jail in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the actor’s legal troubles are far from over. Film producer Prakash Jaju, who is also the former manager of Priyanka Chopra, has filed a cheque bounce case against the actor. Summons have also been issued to Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) producer Mahendra Dhariwal and Cash (2007), Knock Out (2010) and Dhaakad (2022) producer Sohel Maklai.

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s ex-manager Prakash Jaju takes legal action against Rajpal Yadav, Bhaiaji Superhit producer Mahendra Dhariwal, Dhaakad producer Sohel Maklai over unpaid loans

Bollywood Hungama has accessed a copy of the summons issued to Rajpal Yadav by Farhan M Qureshi, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dr Ambedkar Nagar district (formerly known as Mhow), Madhya Pradesh. The summons states that a complaint has been filed against the actor under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. According to the complaint, a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs allegedly issued by Rajpal Yadav was dishonoured when it was presented for payment. The actor has been directed to appear before the court on September 11, 2026.

Bollywood Hungama contacted Prakash Jaju, who confirmed, “I have filed a case against Rajpal Yadav, Mahendra Dhariwal and Sohel Maklai, and the court has issued summons to all three. I had advanced loans to them and accepted cheques as security. When they failed to repay the money, I deposited the cheques, but those cheques bounced.”

When asked how much money they owe him, Prakash Jaju replied, “Mahendra Dhariwal owes me Rs. 50 lakhs, Rajpal Yadav owes me Rs. 25 lakhs while Sohel Maklai owes me Rs. 40 lakhs.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama also spoke to distributor Ankit Chandiramani, who claimed that Sohel Maklai owes him money as well. He said, “During the making of Dhaakad (2022), Sohel approached me for a loan of Rs. 10 lakhs. He also borrowed similar amounts from director Vishal Mishra (director of Coffee With D, Marudhar Express) and Manan Sampat (executive producer of Laxmii, Baby, Rowdy Rathore). Sohel promised to repay the money, but he failed to do so. He even had members of his family call me and make emotional appeals, saying that they were facing financial difficulties and assuring me that the money would be returned. They also told me that they were redeveloping a property and that Sohel hoped to raise funds by selling it.”

Ankit Chandiramani continued, “He did return Rs. 3 lakhs and still owes me Rs. 7 lakhs. Meanwhile, he’s yet to return Rs. 8.50 lakhs of Vishal Mishra.”

Ankit said he’s aware that Prakash Jaju has filed a case against Sohel Maklai and said, “I am also planning to go the same route.”

Bollywood Hungama tried contacting Sohel Maklai, but he was unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Hollywood career: “I haven’t worked with the best yet”

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