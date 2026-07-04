Salman Khan Films has dismissed reports claiming that its upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production house issued an official statement on social media, calling such reports "false" and clarifying that the film has not yet been submitted to the certification board.

Salman Khan Films refutes reports claiming Maatrubhumi’s CBFC certification has been put on hold: “Entirely baseless”

The clarification comes a day after reports suggested that the CBFC had withheld the film's clearance certificate until further notice, raising questions about its theatrical release timeline.

Salman Khan Films issues clarification on CBFC reports

On July 4, Salman Khan Films shared a statement across its official social media platforms addressing the speculation surrounding the film's certification.

"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only," the statement read.

The production banner did not reveal when the film is expected to be submitted for certification or whether its release schedule has undergone any changes.

The clarification follows an NDTV report that claimed the CBFC had withheld the certification of Maatrubhumi until further notice. According to the report, the alleged delay had cast uncertainty over the film's planned theatrical release.

War drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash

Previously titled Battle of Galwan, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The film was initially scheduled for release on April 17 ahead of Eid before being postponed. Reports later suggested that the makers were targeting an August release around the Independence Day weekend. While speculation around the release continues, the production house has not made any official announcement regarding a revised release date.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the film stars Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the Galwan Valley confrontation while implementing the disengagement agreement at the border. The cast also includes Chitrangda Singh in the female lead, alongside Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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