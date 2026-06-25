Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken candidly about the gap she sees between her body of work in India and her English-language career, saying she is now focused on closing it. The actor shared her thoughts during a conversation at the Cannes Lions conference, where she addressed the changing film industry and her next phase as both actor and producer.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Hollywood career: “I haven’t worked with the best yet”

Bollywood vs Hollywood

Speaking to Variety, Chopra drew a direct comparison between her two careers. “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much,” she said.

She described what she sees as her next chapter, saying her “next reinvention” is “figuring out how, in (her) English-language work” she can bring “that kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India.” Chopra currently has credits in the streaming series Citadel and the film Heads of State.

On the shifting entertainment landscape

Reflecting on how the industry has opened up, Chopra said: “What a wonderful time to be an entertainer, to be in the entertainment business, because ideas are your currency.” She pointed to the ease of entry as a key shift, adding: “I feel like if you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession, the movie that just came out. It used to be such a niche industry when I first started. If you wanted to get into filmmaking, you had to figure out what department you wanted to be in.”

Launching a production company

Chopra also spoke about her decision to set up a production company in the US. “I started my production house to support new filmmakers, or filmmakers who have great ideas but don’t have the ability to open doors that I may be able to open,” she said.

On the work front, Chopra is next set to appear in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. She is also attached to an upcoming project with Orlando Bloom and is reportedly in talks for a collaboration with Angelina Jolie.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls out gender stereotypes around household chores: “Don’t confuse gender with laziness”

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