In a major casting coup, acclaimed actress Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to headline Hrithik Roshan’s debut production under his banner HRX Films, which is being mounted in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. The yet-untitled social thriller will see Parvathy headline the cast with Alaya F, Srishti Srivastava, Rama Sharma and Saba Azad. The series will be directed by Ajit Pal Singh, best known for his critically acclaimed series Tabbar (SonyLIV), which was celebrated for its taut storytelling and emotional depth.

EXCLUSIVE: Parvathy Thiruvothu to headline Hrithik Roshan’s debut production for Amazon Prime Video with Alaya F, Srishti Srivastava, Rama Sharma & Saba Azad

According to industry insiders, the series has been in development for the past three years, with Hrithik Roshan personally looking into and working meticulously on its layered script and characters. Parvathy, known for her nuanced performances in Take Off, Uyare, and Bangalore Days, is said to play a complex, character.

A source close to the project shared, “The series is a sharp, character-driven social thriller that examines power, morality, and survival through the lens of modern India. All the characters bring unique perspectives that make it an ensemble of depth and substance.” Further talking about the series the source continues, “It’s an intense, thought-provoking thriller that looks at the intersections of power, conscience, and consequence. While Parvathy along with Alaya, Srishti, Rama and Saba bring contrasting energies that elevate the ensemble.”

This marks Hrithik Roshan’s first full-fledged production under HRX Films, signalling a new creative direction for the superstar as he expands beyond acting into storytelling and content creation. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is expected to yield a high-quality, globally appealing Indian series with strong female leads.

The project is currently in advanced stages of pre-production, with filming expected to commence before the end of 2025.

With a powerhouse team both on and off screen, the series promises to be one of the most anticipated titles in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Indian slate — blending mainstream appeal with meaningful storytelling.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan to make his big debut as active producer with HRX Films’ first web series on Amazon Prime Video: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.