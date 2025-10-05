After years of legal restrictions linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actress regained her passport and marked the moment with a heartfelt note.

Rhea Chakraborty gets her passport back after 5 years; says “Patience was my only passport” in emotional post

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has finally received her passport back after nearly five years, marking a significant moment in her long legal journey following the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Taking to social media, the actress shared an emotional post, reflecting on the struggles and resilience that defined this period of her life.

Rhea Chakraborty gets her passport back after 5 years; says “Patience was my only passport” in emotional post

Sharing a picture of herself holding the passport, Rhea wrote, “Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter 2! Satyameva Jayate.” The post has since gone viral, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section, expressing support and happiness over the actress finally reclaiming her travel documents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



Rhea’s passport was confiscated in 2020 after her name surfaced in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which became one of the most widely covered and polarizing cases in recent memory. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June 2020, leading to multiple probes by the Mumbai Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea, who was in a relationship with Sushant at the time, faced intense media scrutiny and was accused of abetment to suicide and involvement in a drug-related angle linked to the case. She was arrested by the NCB in September 2020 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act but was granted bail a month later by the Bombay High Court.

Since then, the actress has largely stayed away from the spotlight, maintaining a low profile while occasionally sharing motivational and reflective posts on social media. In 2023, she made her television comeback as a gang leader on MTV Roadies 19, signaling a gradual return to the entertainment industry.

Now, with her passport back, Rhea appears ready to move forward. Her post has been interpreted by many as a message of renewal and resilience after enduring one of the most challenging phases of her life.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has previously appeared in films like Jalebi, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Chehre, is reportedly in talks for a few upcoming projects, hinting that her professional comeback may be just around the corner.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty shares emotional moment of dancing in jail after bail in Sushant Singh Rajput case; says, “I did naagin dance on the day of my bail”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.