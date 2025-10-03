Superstar will reportedly gear up for a new chapter in entertainment as he balances production, acting, and even a directorial debut next year.

Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is ready to add another feather to his illustrious career. After decades of ruling the box office with his magnetic screen presence, the superstar is now turning into an active producer with his banner HRX Films. Reports suggest that his debut production under the label will be a high-octane web series for Amazon Prime Video.

While Hrithik has earlier been a silent producer on his 2019 hit Super 30, this upcoming untitled project is set to mark his first hands-on stint as a producer. According to a Peeping Moon report, the actor has been working on the concept for nearly three years and is expected to personally oversee the show’s production and execution.

Though much of the storyline and casting details remain tightly under wraps, this buzz indicates that the project is likely to be a gripping social thriller. Packed with multiple twists, layered characters, and an intense narrative, the series is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

For Hrithik, this move into production isn’t just about backing content but about shaping projects from the ground up. With HRX Films, he seems to be building a platform that will not only diversify his career but also expand into new-age storytelling for streaming audiences.

Interestingly, even as he dives into production, Hrithik’s plate is full on other creative fronts. The actor is reportedly preparing to don the director’s hat for the much-awaited Krrish 4 in 2026. Fans can expect him to return as India’s most beloved superhero, marking yet another milestone in his journey.

The combination of a mysterious web series with Amazon Prime Video and his long-anticipated superhero directorial project suggests that Hrithik is aiming to redefine his place in the industry—not just as a performer but as a multifaceted storyteller.

With his keen eye for detail and commitment to quality, all eyes are now on HRX Films’ maiden project. If the buzz is anything to go by, Hrithik Roshan’s entry into active production promises to be as magnetic and impactful as his on-screen persona.

