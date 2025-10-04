Known for performances in Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, and Pinjra, her legacy continues to inspire generations of film lovers.

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram, who passed away at the age of 94. The veteran star, celebrated for her graceful performances and remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, breathed her last on Saturday, October 4. Her final rites were performed at Vaikunth Dham in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

While there has been no official statement from the family regarding the cause of her demise, reports suggest that the actress passed away due to age-related complications. Sandhya’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, as she was among the last surviving icons of the golden age of Hindi and Marathi films.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry and political circles, as fans and colleagues remembered her incredible body of work. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief. He wrote, “Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerizing dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. ???? #OmShanti ?? #LegendaryActress #CinematicIcon.”

Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerizing dance skills have left an indelible mark on the… pic.twitter.com/fOttHtmuMz — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 4, 2025



BJP leader Ashish Shelar also paid his respects, acknowledging her impact on both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He wrote, “Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pincjra', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!”

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली ! ‘पिंजरा’ चित्रपटातील प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री संध्या शांताराम जी यांच्या निधनाची बातमी अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. मराठी व हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीत त्यांनी आपल्या अप्रतिम अभिनय आणि नृत्यकौशल्याने प्रेक्षकांच्या मानावर एक वेगळी छाप पाडली. ‘झनक झनक पायल बाजे’, ‘दो आंखें बारह… pic.twitter.com/Gsdq5KuXP9 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 4, 2025



Born as Vijaya Deshmukh on September 13, 1931, Sandhya rose to prominence under the direction of her husband, the legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram. Her filmography includes a series of classics that continue to be celebrated for their innovation and artistry — Amar Bhoopali (1951), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), Navrang (1959), and the Marathi masterpiece Pinjra (1972).

With her exceptional acting and mesmerizing dance performances, Sandhya Shantaram carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate with audiences.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to her family.

