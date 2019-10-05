Bollywood Hungama

EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra to start the first schedule of Saina Nehwal’s biopic after Dussehra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Parineeti Chopra has been on a roll this year with back-to-back movies, be it Jabariya Jodi, the remake of The Girl On The Train, or Saina Nehwal’s biopic. She has recently returned from London after wrapping up the shoot for The Girl On The Train and has dived right back into her badminton training for the biopic. The actress has been training tirelessly for the role by maintaining a strict diet and practicing for the sport almost every day.

EXCLUSIVE Parineeti Chopra to start the first schedule of Saina Nehwal's biopic after Dussehra

So much so, that she tagged her trainer along with her to London to make sure she maintains her diet and workout schedules. A source close to the project has recently revealed that Saina Nehwal’s biopic will go on floors after Dussehra. The actress had already announced that she will commence shooting for the film in October but the dates were not revealed. However, now we know and the first schedule will be in Mumbai and is expected to last over a period of 3-4 weeks.

How excited are you to see Parineeti portray the role of Saina Nehwal on screen? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra shares picture from badminton court as she practises for Saina Nehwal biopic

More Pages: Saina Nehwal’s Biopic Box Office Collection

New notification