The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 honoured some of the most notable achievements in Indian cinema this year, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner of the night by taking home 14 trophies across major categories. While Dhurandhar dominated the technical and performance honours, Homebound secured the top prize for Best Film, marking a balanced spread of recognition across the industry’s biggest titles.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 full winners list: Dhurandhar dominates with 14 wins; Homebound takes Best Film
Here is the complete winners' list from the ceremony.
Major award winners
Best Film
Homebound
Best Actor (Female)
Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq
Best Actor (Male)
Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Best Director
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Shalini Vatsa – Homebound
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Technical category winners
Best Action
Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut – Dhurandhar
Best Background Score
Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly – ‘Shararat’ (Dhurandhar)
Best Cinematography
Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
Best Costume
Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Chhaava
Smriti Chauhan – Dhurandhar
Best Dialogue
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Editing
Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar
Best Hairstyling and Make-Up
Preetisheel Singh D'Souza – Dhurandhar
Best Production Design
Saini S. Johray – Dhurandhar
Best Sound Design
Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar
Best Special Effects
Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh – Dhurandhar
Writing and special recognition
Best Film for Gender Sensitivity
Haq – Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Harman Baweja, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Amrita Pandey, Suparn S Varma, Rowena Baweja, Sandeep Singh
Best Film Writing (Story and Screenplay)
Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy – Homebound
Music category winners
Best Song
“Title Track” – ‘Saiyaara’ (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami)
Best Lyrics
Ul Julool Ishq – Gulzar
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Faheem Abdullah – ‘Saiyaara Title Track’
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal – ‘Saiyaara Title Track’
Breakthrough winners
Breakthrough Debut Director
Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2
Breakthrough New Actor (Female)
Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Breakthrough New Actor (Male)
Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
OTT category winners 📺
Best OTT Film
Stolen – Gaurav Dhingra
Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs.
Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film
Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Best Director – OTT Film
Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Best Script – OTT Film
Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar – Stolen
With 14 awards across acting, direction, and multiple technical categories, Dhurandhar emerged as the night’s biggest winner, while Homebound, Saiyaara, and Stolen also secured major honours across theatrical and streaming segments
Also Read: Chetak Screen Awards nominations announced: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nods; Saiyaara, Homebound follow
More Pages: Homebound Box Office Collection , Homebound Movie Review
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