The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 honoured some of the most notable achievements in Indian cinema this year, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner of the night by taking home 14 trophies across major categories. While Dhurandhar dominated the technical and performance honours, Homebound secured the top prize for Best Film, marking a balanced spread of recognition across the industry’s biggest titles.

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 full winners list: Dhurandhar dominates with 14 wins; Homebound takes Best Film

Here is the complete winners' list from the ceremony.

Major award winners

Best Film

Homebound

Best Actor (Female)

Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq

Best Actor (Male)

Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Director

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Shalini Vatsa – Homebound

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Technical category winners

Best Action

Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut – Dhurandhar

Best Background Score

Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly – ‘Shararat’ (Dhurandhar)

Best Cinematography

Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Costume

Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Chhaava

Smriti Chauhan – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogue

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing

Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Hairstyling and Make-Up

Preetisheel Singh D'Souza – Dhurandhar

Best Production Design

Saini S. Johray – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Special Effects

Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh – Dhurandhar

Writing and special recognition

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

Haq – Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Harman Baweja, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Amrita Pandey, Suparn S Varma, Rowena Baweja, Sandeep Singh

Best Film Writing (Story and Screenplay)

Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy – Homebound

Music category winners

Best Song

“Title Track” – ‘Saiyaara’ (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami)

Best Lyrics

Ul Julool Ishq – Gulzar

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Faheem Abdullah – ‘Saiyaara Title Track’

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal – ‘Saiyaara Title Track’

Breakthrough winners

Breakthrough Debut Director

Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2

Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

OTT category winners 📺

Best OTT Film

Stolen – Gaurav Dhingra

Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film

Sanya Malhotra – Mrs.

Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film

Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Director – OTT Film

Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Best Script – OTT Film

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar – Stolen

With 14 awards across acting, direction, and multiple technical categories, Dhurandhar emerged as the night’s biggest winner, while Homebound, Saiyaara, and Stolen also secured major honours across theatrical and streaming segments

Also Read: Chetak Screen Awards nominations announced: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nods; Saiyaara, Homebound follow

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