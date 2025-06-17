Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront while giving news about Sitaare Zameen Par’s censor process. We were the first ones to inform our readers that the censor process was stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for cuts and actor-producer Aamir Khan was not comfortable to with it. Yesterday, it came to light that the differences between the two parties has been resolved. And now, we bring to you the censor report from one of the most awaited films of the year.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks Sitaare Zameen Par makers to replace Michael Jackson with ‘Lovebirds’; add a quote of Narendra Modi after opening disclaimer

The CBFC asked the makers to replace ‘Business Woman’ with ‘Business Person’. In another scene, the Examining Committee replaced ‘Michael Jackson’ to ‘Lovebirds’. A visual with the word ‘Kamal’ was asked to be removed and replaced without the ‘lotus’ word. The old disclaimer was deleted and a new disclaimer was added with the voiceover. Finally, the CBFC asked the makers to add a quote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the opening disclaimer.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC awarded a U/A 13+ certificate to the makers of Sitaare Zameen Par today, that is, June 17. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 158.46 minutes. In other words, Sitaare Zameen Par is 2 hours 38 minutes and 46 seconds long.

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh. It releases in cinemas on June 20.

