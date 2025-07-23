Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report on July 12 that Everest Entertainment published a public notice in Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine in the June 28 – July 5, 2025 issue, informing the public and industry that they have the rights to the 2009 cult Marathi film Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. The notice was published after the teaser of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale was dropped online. The film is all set to release on Diwali and is perceived as a spiritual sequel to Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy.

Makers of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale SLAM Everest’s Public Notice – “False, misleading, and without basis”

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the makers of Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, on July 7, have also published a public notice, in reply to the public notice of Everest Entertainment. The notice was published in Film Information Magazine by advocate Manjit Singh Jolly.

It stated that “The public in general and the media and entertainment industry in particular are hereby informed that at or around 28-06-2025 and 05-07-2025, a public notice was issued in a film trade journal by Bar & Brief Attorneys for and on behalf of their client, Everest Entertainment LLP, concerning the rights of the Marathi language cinematograph film titled Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (Film) and cautioning the public against dealing with the rights of the said film with Mahesh Manjrekar and/or Rahul Sughand and/or Rahul Puranik and/or any third person and further calling to inform about the claims with documentary proof within 14 (fourteen) days from the date of publication of the said notice with respect to any such alleged dealing (Everest Notice).”

It further said, “(Firstly), The Everest Notice is blatantly false, misleading and without any reasonable basis in law and fact. (Secondly), Mahesh Manjrekar, Rahul Sughand and Rahul Puranik (collectively My Clients) are reputable, distinguished and esteemed persons and members of the society at large and enjoy tremendous goodwill in the media and entertainment industry, in particular. (Thirdly), My Clients were shocked to read the contents of the Everest Notice, particularly with respect to the insinuation cast therein against My Clients. (Fourthly), Everest Notice was recently brought to My Clients’ knowledge, and My Clients wish to vehemently, stoutly and resolutely refute and deny the contents of the Everest Notice as utterly baseless and mischievous in intent. (Lastly), My Clients categorically and unequivocally pronounce that My Clients severally and/or collectively have not infringed the rights of the Film.”

The notice ended stating that “This Notice is without prejudice to My Clients’ rights at law and equity.”

