Kartik Aaryan surprised fans by unveiling a never-before-seen look as an Ichadhaari Naag from his upcoming film Naagzilla. The makers revealed a motion poster titled of the film creating quite a buzz. They also announced that the film is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026. Kartik will be portraying the character Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a mystical shape-shifting serpent.

The official account of Dharma Productions took to twitter to unveil the motion poster and wrote, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand… Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Naag Panchami par…aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko.”

Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar!#Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand… Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand

Naag Panchami par ???? aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko pic.twitter.com/zn0VH3PH5b — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 22, 2025

Backed by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain, the film promises a unique cinematic experience, combining elements of fantasy, folklore, and pure entertainment.

According to an earlier report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar was initially approached for the lead role, but he turned it down due to discomfort with the film’s snake-related theme. A source revealed, “Akshay was the first choice for director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s project and had been in talks for a while. However, he eventually opted out as he wasn’t convinced by the snake-vs-human storyline and didn’t want to revisit the genre after Jaani Dushman.”

Producers Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar reportedly held several meetings with Akshay, but after he exited, the team decided to reboot the project with Kartik Aaryan. “Kartik was instantly drawn to the man-versus-snake concept and quickly came on board. He sees it as a potential hit, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, given the current audience interest in supernatural themes,” the source added.

Kartik Aaryan is preparing for his next major venture with renowned director Anurag Basu, where he’ll be starring opposite South sensation Sreeleela, who’s set to make her Bollywood debut. Although the film’s title hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s rumoured to be a romantic musical. Fans got a sneak peek on February 15, when the first look was unveiled—showing Kartik as a heartbroken singer and Sreeleela as his enchanting love interest.

