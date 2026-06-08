The economic drama inspired by real-life events is now certified ahead of its theatrical release on June 12.

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor has officially received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the upcoming political-economic drama has been granted a UA 13+ certificate, clearing a key hurdle in its journey to cinemas.

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor receives UA 13+ certification; duration to be of 122 minutes

While the certification has now been awarded, the board has asserted the need of parental guidance while watching the political drama, the certificate also states that all the necessary edits and alterations have been carried out specifically. However, details regarding the recommended cuts, modifications, or alterations have not been revealed. The certification comes just days before the film's scheduled release on June 12, 2026, and is likely to heighten anticipation among moviegoers eager to watch Manoj Bajpayee in yet another performance-driven role.

Inspired by extraordinary real-life events, Governor is set against the backdrop of one of the most significant periods in India's economic history. The film explores a time when the country found itself on the brink of a major financial crisis, requiring decisive action and strong leadership to navigate the challenges ahead.

At the centre of the narrative is Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the role of a determined Governor entrusted with steering the nation through a period of uncertainty and immense pressure. The film aims to chronicle the difficult decisions, strategic thinking, and resilience that helped shape a crucial chapter in the country's economic journey.

Backed by Sunshine Pictures, Governor is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with Aashin A. Shah serving as co-producer. The screenplay has been penned by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The film also features Adah Sharma and Madhoo in key roles. Adding to its creative credentials, the project boasts lyrics by veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, while the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

With its UA 13+ certification now in place and release day fast approaching, Governor is gearing up to bring a dramatic retelling of a defining economic chapter to the big screen. Whether the film's certification process involved any modifications remains to be seen, but for now, the Manoj Bajpayee-led drama is all set for its theatrical debut on June 12.

Also Read: Watch in 2026, pay 1990s rates: Governor makers to revisit pricing of 1990 for Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

More Pages: Governor Box Office Collection

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