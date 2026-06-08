The CINTAA President says she is happy the matter has been resolved amicably and believes the actor would never deliberately harm anyone.

CINTAA President and veteran actress Poonam Dhillon has once again come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3. Addressing the developments that followed the actor's departure from the highly anticipated project, Dhillon lauded Ranveer for taking responsibility and compensating the makers for the losses incurred.

Poonam Dhillon praises Ranveer Singh for returning signing amount and offering compensation after Don 3 exit: “Many don’t even do that”

Speaking about the issue in a conversation with Free Press Journal, Poonam Dhillon highlighted the actor's gesture of returning the signing amount and reportedly offering compensation to the producers after stepping away from the film. “Kudos to him that he offered compensation for losses incurred and paid back the signing amount. Many don’t even do that,” she said.

Her remarks come after weeks of industry chatter surrounding Ranveer's decision to part ways with the Farhan Akhtar directorial. While the circumstances behind the actor's exit continue to remain a subject of discussion, Dhillon maintained that she believes Ranveer acted in good faith. Backing the actor's professional conduct, she shared, “Now, see, the details of that we don't know, but we know that I am sure he would be a fair person, and if he feels that he is, he is not the kind of person who will deliberately harm or hurt anybody, and he has an excellent relationship with Excel. He’s given two big hits with them. So, if there was any reason that he is not comfortable doing this film, could be for various reasons.”

Dhillon also addressed CINTAA's position in matters involving disputes between artists and producers. Emphasizing that the organization supports its members while encouraging amicable resolutions, Poonam remarked, “We will always stand by our members. If the artist is wrong, we will talk to them, and request them to sort things in a proper way. Yeah, but yes, we will fight for our actors when they have been wronged.”

The veteran actress further expressed satisfaction over reports that the issue has now been settled between the concerned parties. “I am sure issues have been talked about, negotiated, trying to be amicably resolved between the producer and the actor and, of course, friends. And I would say that we are really happy that this has been resolved,” Dhillon revealed.

While speculation around Don 3 continues to dominate industry conversations, Poonam Dhillon's comments have shifted attention toward Ranveer Singh's reported decision to return the signing amount and compensate the makers, a move she believes deserves appreciation. Her remarks also underline the importance of resolving industry disagreements professionally while maintaining long-standing relationships.

Also Read: Ashoke Pandit slams Kangana Ranaut over Ranveer Singh – Don 3 row: “You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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