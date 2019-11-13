Bollywood Hungama

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal accused of fraud for trying to sell rights of the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

 Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal has been accused of indulging in fraud by trying to sell the rights of the film to a distributor in Bihar. The director has been accused of taking Rs 32 lakh from a Bihar distributor by fraudulently trying to sell the rights of the upcoming film without having authority.

Motichoor Chaknachoor director Debamitra Biswal accused of fraud for trying to sell rights of the film

Reportedly, a petition has been filed on November 6 at a court of sub-judge in Saran, Bihar. A statement in the petition states that Biswal has admitted to selling the rights of the movie and taking money fraudulently, without the knowledge of the production house and studio.

The petitioner also claimed that it happened in the presence of lead actress Athiya Shetty. Legal proceedings against the director are being processed by the production house and studio.

The film is produced by Viacom 18 studios, Woodpecker Movies, Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia. The legal counsel of Woodpecker Movies Ramesh Jain said that they are investigating the matter and approaching the honorable court for relief of the same.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is set in Bhopal and is the story about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom Pushpinder (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Athiya essays the role of an educated girl who is looking for a green card-holder groom. Pushpinder, the guy eager to get married, is supposed to be settled in Dubai.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty in legal TROUBLE for INTERFERING in daughter Athiya Shetty’s film

