Saiyaara star Aneet Padda, who is regarded as the biggest Gen Z face of our country after delivering the all-time highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema, is set to give her college final year exams in December and January!

Aneet Padda to begin Shakti Shalini shoot soon after final-year exams in December and January

A source informs, “It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young, and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.”

The informer adds, “Aneet is currently studying for her final-year examinations. She is pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and is neck deep balancing work and studies. Her schedule is being managed perfectly so that she can give ample time to her studies while finishing what is absolutely priority at the work front.”

Saiyaara marked Aneet’s big-screen debut as the YRF heroine. The film, which also starred Ahaan Panday in the lead, made history with its box-office success, emerging as the biggest launchpad for any newcomer since Kaho Na Pyaar Hai which released 25 years ago!

Such was the impact of Aneet’s performance that she was handpicked by Dinesh Vijan for his blockbuster Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s (MHCU) project, Shakti Shalini.

Aneet is the youngest actor ever to headline a franchise in Indian cinema, having signed the film when she was just 22. Shakti Shalini is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, which has again made Aneet go down in history books as the youngest actor ever to have a Holiday release that only sees the biggest superstars of our country arrive in cinemas!

