The mythological-horror film Maa was released today, June 27, and it has caught attention due to the genre, trailer, concept and association of Kajol. The film begins with the mention of Sujoy Ghosh and his director-daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh under ‘Special Thanks’. It's sure to make a lot of people curious about the same as Sujoy is not associated with the project in any capacity.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Sujoy Ghosh and his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh have been thanked in Kajol-starrer Maa: “Diya was bowled over by the fact that Ajay Devgn…”

This writer, too, was very curious and reached out exclusively to Sujoy Ghosh to understand the reason behind his and Diya’s mention. Sujoy, who is currently in London, explained, “My daughter Diya held the rights to the title ‘Maa’. She wanted to make a film with that title. One day, Ajay called me and expressed the desire to have the title for his film. I asked Diya about it. She agreed to part with the title. Her script is still under development and it’ll take time before her film can go on floors. On the other hand, Ajay and his team were all set to roll. Hence, we decided to live and let live (smiles).”

He added, “We’ll now think of some other title for our film.”

Sujoy Ghosh also revealed, “Diya is a fan of Ajay Devgn. We are also his fans. Diya was bowled over by the fact that Ajay Devgn asked her for the title rights. It was a true fan moment for her (laughs).”

Maa is backed by Jio Studios and Devgn Films and is directed by Vishal Furia. It also stars Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in leading roles.

Diya Annapurna Ghosh, meanwhile, debuted as a director with the Zee5 flick Bob Biswas (2021) starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh. It was a spin-off to the 2012 acclaimed thriller, Kahaani, which was incidentally directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

As for Sujoy Ghosh, he last directed Jaane Jaan (2023), starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It dropped directly on Netflix and was one of the most-viewed films on the streaming giant that year.

