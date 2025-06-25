After a fantastic last week for Bollywood thanks to the Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, the trade and industry now gears up for another exciting film, Maa. The trailer of the film caught attention due to the casting of Kajol, the horror genre, and the subject. The only concern was that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) might ask for several cuts and even after doing so, they might award an ‘A’ certificate to the film. But with this film, the CBFC has given a pleasant surprise to one and all.

EXCLUSIVE: No cuts, no ‘A’ rating – Kajol-starrer Maa is a RARE horror film to be awarded with a U/A certificate

As per the cut list, the CBFC has passed the film without a single audio or visual cut. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “With CBFC, one can never know. In Sitaare Zameen Par, the members asked for Michael Jackson to be replaced by ‘lovebirds’ and ‘Business Woman’ was changed to ‘Business Person’. That and the insistence on adding a quote from the Prime Minister led to a storm. Hence, the fear was that when a clean film like Sitaare Zameen Par gets such cuts, what would happen to Maa which is a horror flick.”

The source continued, “However, the CBFC’s Examining Committee didn’t cut a single shot, though a few scenes are disturbing. And that’s not all. They also allowed the film to have a U/A 16+ rating. This means that the under-18 crowd can also view this film.”

This is a rarity because most horror or supernatural films are given an ‘A’ certificate like Chhorii 2 (2025), 1920: Horrors Of The Heart (2023), Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship (2020), Amavas (2019), Ghost (2019), Tumbbad (2018) etc. The only other supernatural Hindi film of recent times which didn’t get an adults-only certificate was Shaitaan (2024); like Maa, it was also backed by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. Horror comedies, meanwhile, are passed with a U/A certificate though.

Coming back to Maa, the CBFC, however, simply asked the makers to increase the disclaimer length up to readable time and also asked them to add about "anti-girl child and human sacrifice" details. Lastly, as per the rules in force since 2021, the makers were told to mention the title of the film in Hindi as well.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed to the makers of Maa on June 20. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 135.35 minutes, that is, 2 hours 15 minutes and 35 seconds.

Maa releases in cinemas on June 27.

