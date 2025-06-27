Vidya Balan has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Welspun, a leading name in home textiles. The collaboration marks a significant moment for the brand as it sets out to expand its presence across Indian households with a fresh and relatable face at the forefront.

Vidya Balan named brand ambassador for Welspun’s new 360° campaign

As part of this high-impact partnership, Vidya will feature in Welspun’s upcoming 360-degree marketing campaign, aimed at highlighting the brand’s core promises—durability, comfort, innovation, and daily relevance across its extensive home textile range. The campaign will include brand films and promotional content designed to connect with consumers across both urban and rural India.

Speaking about the association, Saumil Mehta, president & business head of domestic home textile at Welspun Global Brands, said, “Welspun’s vision of ‘Har Ghar Welspun’ is about making trusted quality accessible to every Indian home. As millions of consumers move from unbranded to branded choices, we see a powerful opportunity to lead with authenticity and value. Vidya Balan embodies that spirit—grounded, relatable, and inspiring—which makes her the perfect partner as we expand our reach and deepen our relevance across Bharat.”

Known for her versatility and substance-driven roles, Vidya brings more than just star power—she brings trust and relatability, which aligns seamlessly with Welspun’s brand ethos. The choice of Vidya as the face of the brand also reflects Welspun’s focus on authenticity and emotional connect.

Pradnya Popade, head of marketing – domestic home textile, Welspun Global Brands, added, “Vidya Balan’s authenticity, grounded choices, and pan India connect make her a natural fit. Her effortless storytelling and the way she connects with audiences at large meaningfully, reflect the kind of relationship we aim to build with our consumers. She resonates with the same values that define our brand—trust, relevance, and purpose. At a time when Indian consumers are moving toward smarter, value-driven purchases, Welspun offers products that combine durability, functionality, innovation, making it worth their budget.”

Expressing her enthusiasm, Vidya Balan shared, “I have always believed in associating with brands that stand for something meaningful. Welspun’s focus on durability, comfort, and varied design really resonates with me. It’s a brand that understands people’s daily needs and delivers with sincerity—and I’m proud to be part of this journey.”

With this collaboration, Welspun is set to strengthen its connect with the evolving Indian consumer, and Vidya Balan’s presence promises to lend warmth, trust, and nationwide appeal to the brand’s evolving identity.

