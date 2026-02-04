Soon after Netflix announced Family Business as part of its Next On Netflix 2026 India slate, the upcoming corporate drama began drawing comparisons to global shows such as Succession and Billions. Director and co-creator Hansal Mehta has now addressed the chatter, firmly rejecting the parallels and calling them “lazy comparisons.”

EXCLUSIVE: Hansal Mehta shuts down Succession parallels for Family Business; calls it “lazy comparisons”

Responding to the early reactions, Mehta said, “Lazy comparisons. Liking Succession or Billions doesn’t make every story about power or families a remake. It’s the same as calling every crime saga The Godfather, or every political drama House of Cards.”

He added that while a corporate setting may invite superficial similarities, Family Business is neither inspired by nor adapted from Succession. “A corporate backdrop may invite surface-level comparisons, but Family Business is not adapted from, inspired by, or remotely similar to Succession in its story, plot, or characters. It is a wholly original Indian series, drawn from multiple Indian corporate battles and family dynamics unique to our culture,” Mehta said.

Acknowledging his admiration for international shows in the genre, Mehta clarified that the Netflix series stands on its own. “I’m a huge admirer of both shows, but our show has its own identity, rooted in a very different socio-cultural, emotional, and economic world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Family Business is positioned as a high-stakes drama centred on a corporate succession war within one of India’s most powerful business families. The story follows a visionary billionaire who handpicks a successor, only to reclaim control months later, triggering a ruthless battle for power marked by betrayal, fractured alliances and long-buried secrets.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt, and directed by Mehta, the series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and True Story Films. The ensemble cast includes Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Raima Sen, Madhoo Shah and others.

With its announcement already sparking debate, Family Business is set to arrive on Netflix in 2026.

Also Read: Netflix unveils Family Business: Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma face off in Hansal Mehta’s corporate power drama

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.