After backing several strong Indian originals, Netflix is now gearing up for a psychological drama-thriller titled Accused, set to release in 2026. The film features Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles and promises an intense story driven by emotion, suspicion and personal conflict.

Set in London, the film follows a celebrated queer doctor whose life takes an unexpected turn after serious allegations are made against her. As things spiral, the situation begins to impact her personal and professional life, while her marriage is also put to test.The makers have described the project as a layered psychological drama that looks at perception, moral ambiguity and the emotional aftermath of being judged by society.

Accused is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Parth Dholakia serving as executive producer. Apart from Konkona and Pratibha, the film also features Sukant Goel and Aditya Nanda in key roles. Netflix has unveiled the teaser for the film, giving a glimpse into its tense and emotionally charged world. With a strong cast and a serious theme, Accused is expected to be one of Netflix’s notable Indian releases in 2026.

