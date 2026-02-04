While one leans on comedy and celebrity-driven conversations, the other explores the tense, procedural world of airport customs and international crime.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 confirmed; Taskaree makers react as Emraan Hashmi series wins attention at Next On Netflix 2026

After four seasons that brought together film personalities and audiences across age groups, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with a new season that expands what the makers describe as its comedy universe into a “mastiverse” of humour, conversations and unscripted moments. Led by Kapil Sharma, the show blends celebrity interviews with sketch comedy, improvisation and audience interaction, a format it plans to continue with renewed energy in the upcoming season.

Sharing their thoughts ahead of Season 5, the team behind The Great Indian Kapil Show said, “The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been about laughter that brings people together across ages and moments. Over the past four seasons, our association with Netflix has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, allowing the show to grow and evolve while staying rooted in its warmth, spontaneity and joy. With a brand-new season on the way, the TGIKS parivaar is excited to bring back its signature humour, fresh energy and even more unforgettable conversations. This partnership has helped take Indian humour to audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for the trust, collaboration, and continued love and support.”

Season 5 is directed and creatively produced by Anukalp Goswami, and created by Kapil Sharma. The show is produced by Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh under K9 Films Private Limited and BeingU Studios Private Limited, with Sol Production LLP as co-producer. Kamna Menezes and Fazila Allana serve as co-producers. The returning cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Alongside comedy, Netflix is also spotlighting crime drama Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, now streaming on the platform. Set in the high-pressure environment of airport customs, the series follows Superintendent Arjun Meena, a principled officer leading an elite task force tasked with stopping a surge in contraband trafficking. The team’s mission centres on dismantling a global smuggling syndicate headed by the notorious kingpin Bada Choudhary, placing them at the centre of a high-stakes national security operation.

Reflecting on the show’s reception, the team behind Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web shared, “Taskaree marked the beginning of the year for us, and the overwhelming love it received from audiences not just in India but globally has been truly rewarding. Starting the year with a story rooted in a world which everyone is aware of and yet no one knows of, and seeing it resonate so strongly, has been deeply gratifying for the entire team. Partnering with Netflix allowed us to take this high-stakes world to a wide and engaged global audience.”

The series is created by Neeraj Pandey, who also directs alongside Raghav M Jairath and B.A. Fida, and is produced by Friday Storytellers. The cast includes Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena, along with Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khavilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz.

Together, the two titles reflect Netflix’s continued focus on varied Indian storytelling — from light-hearted comedy driven by conversation and familiarity to grounded crime dramas rooted in institutional settings — catering to a wide spectrum of viewers on the platform.

