House of McDowell’s Soda has announced beloved actor Vijay Deverakonda as the newest face of the brand. He joins forces with youth icon and long-term brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan in a campaign that celebrates one of the most powerful emotions that connects India’s youth - Yaari. Known for his blockbusters like Liger, Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, Vijay commands a massive pan-India following, with deep-rooted popularity across the South. His presence brings a fresh wave of energy and charisma to the brand. With strong resonance among Gen Z and millennial audiences, he embodies a new-age voice that reflects the brand’s core values of friendship and authentic connections. Beyond cinema, Vijay stands as a cultural force and a symbol of modern self-expression.

With Vijay coming on board alongside Kartik Aaryan, House of McDowell’s strengthens its presence across India’s diverse cultural landscape — weaving together stories, regions, and personalities through the timeless thread of Yaari. Together, the duo embodies the spirit of today’s India – expressive, fun, rooted, vibrant and united by shared experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head – Marketing, Diageo India, said, “House of McDowell’s Soda has built a legacy of celebrating friendships and fostering meaningful connections – the kind that creates memorable moments and unbreakable bonds. Over the years, the brand has continued to evolve with the changing tides of culture and consumer behaviour, while staying true to its core purpose: championing the spirit of friendship.

Vijay Deverakonda embodies the values of today’s generation – real, grounded, and deeply connected to his roots. His authenticity and wide-reaching appeal make him a natural extension of the brand’s voice. With Vijay and Kartik together, we’re bringing two powerful storytellers into the fold – voices that reflect the emotions, aspirations, and friendships that define modern India.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Vijay Deverakonda said: “Some of the most defining moments in my life have been shaped by the people who stood beside me — my friends who’ve been there through success, struggle, and everything in between. That kind of bond is rare, and it’s something I hold closest to my heart. That’s what makes this association with House of McDowell’s Soda so special. It’s a brand that celebrates the beauty of real, unfiltered friendships — the ones that ground you, lift you, and stay with you. There’s something incredibly powerful about staying connected to your roots and reliving those memories with your closest yaars. For me, this is more than a collaboration — it’s a partnership with a brand that truly reflects what I believe in. I’m excited for the journey ahead and everything we’ll create together.”

