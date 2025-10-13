On October 3, Bollywood Hungama informed readers about what to expect from the second asset of one of the most awaited films of the year, Dhurandhar. Now we bring to you another exciting update – the asset will be out online in just two days from now.

EXCLUSIVE: Exciting second asset of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar to drop digitally on October 15

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The second asset, which is a version of the ‘Jogi’ aka ‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ will be released digitally on October 15. The idea is to enhance the excitement and bring the film back into focus and also to make it clear that it is indeed releasing on December 5. There were speculations that the film wouldn’t be able to make it on time. The song promo will put the rumours to rest as it’ll prominently mention December 5 as the release date. And it will also increase the buzz as it’ll give a little more idea about the film.”

Earlier, the source had told Bollywood Hungama, “The first look featured a version of the song ‘Jogi’. The next asset will feature another recreated version of the song. But it's more fast-paced and the visuals are also cut on the same line. There are no dialogues even this time. The idea of the makers is simple – build on the momentum of the first look, but at the same time, don’t give out too much about the film.”

There are also reports that the second asset will also be played in cinemas along with the big Diwali releases, namely Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The source said, “Things will get clear on this front in a few days.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame. Last week, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Ranveer Singh has finished the shoot, while a few days of work is left for Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

