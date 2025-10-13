In Malayalam cinema, references to beef and beef eating are common. No more so. According to a source in the know, all references to beef as cuisine will be banned by the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC).

CBFC to ban all beef eating references from all movies henceforth

Recently, a reference to ‘beef biryani’ in the Malayalam film Haal was removed by the CBFC. The makers have now gone to court in the matter.

But a source in the know says that the CBFC’s beef over beef biryani is not a one-off thing.

“Malayalam films have, over the years, normalized references to beef consumption. It may be a part of the normal cuisine in Kerala for a certain section. But for the rest of the county, the cow is a sacred animal in the Hindu religion. Beef references will henceforth be removed from all films,” said the source.

