Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » CBFC to ban all beef eating references from all movies henceforth

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CBFC to ban all beef eating references from all movies henceforth

By Subhash K. Jha -

In Malayalam cinema, references to beef and beef eating are common. No more so. According to a source in the know, all references to beef as cuisine will be banned by the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC).

Recently, a reference to ‘beef biryani’ in the Malayalam film Haal was removed by the CBFC. The makers have now gone to court in the matter.

But a source in the know says that the CBFC’s beef over beef biryani is not a one-off thing.

“Malayalam films have, over the years, normalized references to beef consumption. It may be a part of the normal cuisine in Kerala for a certain section. But for the rest of the county, the cow is a sacred animal in the Hindu religion. Beef references will henceforth be removed from all films,” said the source.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

