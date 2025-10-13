Bollywood’s long-running Salman Khan–Arijit Singh feud has seen its curtain call, with Salman himself setting the record straight on a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19. Speaking with comedian Ravi Gupta during the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed years of speculation about the icy relationship between the superstar and the playback sensation — and confirmed reconciliation is now a reality.​

Salman Khan BREAKS SILENCE on decade-long rift with Arijit Singh, CONFIRMS collaboration for Battle Of Galwan song: “We are good friends”

“Misunderstanding Mere Side Se Hui Thi”

Salman Khan, ever candid, admitted that the misunderstanding with Arijit was actually on his part. “Arijit aur main acche dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh misunderstanding mere side se hui thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, ab Galwan (Battle of Galwan) mein kar raha hai,” Salman shared, making it clear the past is behind them and the two are on friendly terms today.​

Their rift began in 2014, when Arijit accepted an award onstage during a ceremony hosted by Salman. Exhausted from back-to-back shows, Arijit’s humorous retort to Salman’s playful banter didn’t land as intended, reportedly offending the superstar. Shortly after, rumours swirled that Arijit’s songs were removed from several Salman films, including the noted replacement of his 'Jag Ghoomeya' track in Sultan with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version.

The saga intensified in 2016, when Arijit openly apologized to Salman on Facebook, pleading for his vocals to remain in Sultan. The message quickly went viral but was later deleted, as Salman did not acknowledge it publicly for years. Collaboration between the two remained off-limits, fueling fan and media speculation.

That changed with Tiger 3 (2023), where Arijit returned as a playback singer for Salman, marking the first sign of reconciliation. Salman’s confirmation that Arijit will sing in his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, serves as fresh proof that both have indeed moved past the misunderstanding.

Also Read: Salman Khan takes sarcastic dig at AR Murugadoss for saying he arrived at 8 PM on Sikandar sets: “Madharaasi is a bigger blockbuster”

More Pages: Battle Of Galwan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.