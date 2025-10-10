Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving updates about Dhurandhar. Last week, we informed readers about what one can expect from the asset of the film, which will be released by the makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, around the festival of Diwali. And now, we are back with another exciting update straight from the sets of one of the highly anticipated films of 2025.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh wraps up Dhurandhar shoot; 2 days of work left for Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The lead actor of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh, has wrapped up the shooting of his portions. Ranveer has given his all to this role and his last day on the set was very emotional and also fun-filled.”

The source further said, “However, the shoot of the film is yet to be completed. 2 days of Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna’s shoot is left. It’ll be completed soon. The makers had the aim to wrap up the filming by October 15 and that plan seems to be on.”

The source also added, “Another plan which is also on is to bring the film in cinemas on December 5. Contrary to what a section of the industry speculated, Dhurandhar is not postponed. As of now, there’s no change in plan, and the post-production is going on in full swing. Moreover, the Diwali asset will also prominently mention the release date of the film.”

Besides Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. It is directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame.

Last week, Bollywood Hungama had shared details about the Diwali promo, “The first look featured a version of the song ‘Jogi’ aka ‘Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’. The next asset will feature another recreated version of the song. But it's more fast-paced and the visuals are also cut on the same lines. The first look promo gave an idea about the world of Dhurandhar. The Diwali asset will give a little more glimpse into this world and the characters. However, there are no dialogues even this time. The idea of the makers is simple – build on the momentum of the first look, but at the same time, don’t give out too much about the film.”

