EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar follows into the footsteps of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par; distributor requests cinemas to avoid Tuesday Rs. 99 offer for Ranveer Singh-starrer and to continue with popular pricing in the weekdays

Last week’s big release, Dhurandhar, has managed to put up big numbers over the weekend due to a strong word of mouth. The film is going rock-steady on Monday, which is a good sign, as it proves that it’ll continue to perform over the next couple of weeks. Taking this factor into account, trade sources have told Bollywood Hungama that the makers and distributors of the Ranveer Singh-starrer have decided not to sell tickets at a discounted rate on Tuesday, December 9.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Since April, it has been the norm for cinemas to sell tickets for Rs. 99, Rs. 149, or Rs. 199 on Tuesday. The scheme has worked big time and it's common to see house-full shows across theatres every Tuesday. But in the case of Dhurandhar, an exception has been made. The makers feel that there’s a tremendous demand to catch the action entertainer on the big screen. As a result, they don’t feel a reason to bring down the rate for a day in weekdays. They are confident that this would not affect the footfall or earnings in any way.”

The source continued, “The distribution team could sense on Sunday itself that the film had caught on big time. Hence, many cinemas opened the advance ticket sales for Tuesday on Sunday itself with popular weekday rates, sans any discount.”

The history of the Tuesday offer

The discounted Tuesday offer began on April 22, 2025, and Kesari Chapter 2 was the first new release to take advantage of it.

In these 7 ½ months, only two biggies until now have avoided the Tuesday offer in Week 1, just like Dhurandhar – Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par. Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had a release on Tuesday to coincide with Diwali festivities, and they too didn’t opt for the offer, for obvious reasons.

All other biggies since April like Housefull 5, War 2, Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, etc. decided to sell tickets at a discount every Tuesday. Films like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha were overperforming and yet, its makers opted for the offer.

Recently, the distributors of the miraculous Gujarati blockbuster Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate asked cinemas not to sell tickets for Rs. 99 and instead, keep the minimum price at Rs. 149. This was done in Week 5, when the film caught on big time.

