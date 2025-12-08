Nuvana Wellness Clinic, India’s leading science-led integrative health and regenerative wellness centre, announces the onboarding of actor-entrepreneurs Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as strategic investors. This partnership marks a defining moment in Nuvana’s journey as it continues to champion accessible, ethical, and clinically-backed wellness for the modern Indian consumer.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani join Nuvana Wellness Clinic as strategic investors

Their involvement brings together rigorous science and meaningful cultural influence. As public figures known for their mindful, disciplined approach to wellness, they amplify Nuvana’s mission of shifting India’s health narrative from reactive care to long-term optimisation. Reflecting this alignment, Jackky Bhagnani shared, “We were clients of Nuvana long before becoming investors, and that created a deep sense of trust. Any association we make carries our belief and responsibility and we hope our own experience with Nuvana helps build a loyal community that values authentic, science-backed wellness.”, highlighting the importance of building a wellness ecosystem rooted in transparency, measurable outcomes, and accessible innovation.

Their support will help accelerate Nuvana’s next phase, which includes expanding its research capabilities, advancing regenerative therapies, strengthening data-led personalisation, and opening new centres that seamlessly integrate diagnostics, therapeutics, and recovery. For consumers, this partnership signals a renewed emphasis on clean, evidence-backed nutrition and treatment guidance at a time when the wellness market is crowded with fragmentary advice.

Rakul and Jackky bring a sharp consumer lens to Nuvana’s strategic direction, helping the brand simplify its offerings, communicate more clearly, and build solutions that genuinely fit into everyday life. As Nuvana continues to grow, the focus remains on intentional, responsible scaling that preserves clinical integrity and deepens trust. Echoing this, Dr. Rohan shared, “Their support enables us to expand responsibly, new centres, new treatment pathways, and a more integrated ecosystem where diagnostics, therapeutics, and recovery work seamlessly together. This investment isn’t just capital; it’s momentum for the kind of innovation India hasn’t seen in the wellness space yet.”

Nuvana envisions a future where wellness becomes a daily, accessible practice supported by science, not just something people turn to when things go wrong. By making treatment experiences less exhausting, simplifying health choices, and strengthening personalised care, the clinic aims to shape a more informed, empowered, and future-ready wellness culture in India. Summarising this vision, Dr. Rohan added, “My vision is for Nuvana to become the place people trust to tell them what’s real, what’s safe, and what actually works and in doing that, help India move toward a more informed, empowered, Medicine 3.0 way of living.”

