The box office juggernaut Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, faces fresh backlash from the family of real-life cop Chaudhary Aslam, whom Dutt portrays in the Aditya Dhar directorial inspired by Operation Lyari. Aslam’s widow, Noreen Chaudhary, voiced strong objections on a Dialogue Pakistan podcast, criticizing a trailer line where a character calls her late husband “the offspring of the devil and a jinn,” deeming it disrespectful to their Muslim faith and Aslam’s honest mother.

Noreen, who noted Aslam’s fandom of Dutt since Khalnayak, warned of legal steps if the film maligns him or pushes anti-Pakistan propaganda, stating Indian filmmakers often lack diverse subjects. Noreen said, “We are Muslims, and such words are disrespectful not only to Aslam but his mother, who was a simple, honest woman. If I see my husband being portrayed wrongly or any propaganda against him in the film, I will definitely take all the legal steps I can. It is strange that Indian filmmakers find no other subjects but to malign Pakistan.”

Chaudhary Aslam rose through Sindh Police from ASI in the 1980s to lead the Lyari Task Force in the 2000s, pivotal in eliminating gangsters like Rehman Dakait during Karachi’s infamous crackdown. The film’s ensemble, including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, had already stirred controversy pre-release when Major Mohit Sharma’s parents sought a Delhi High Court stay, alleging unauthorized use of their Ashoka Chakra awardee son’s story; the court on December 1, 2025, directed the CBFC to address objections, allowing the release.

Despite the uproar, Dhurandhar has roared to commercial success, storming overseas markets with a staggering $3.83 million opening weekend, marking the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2025.

