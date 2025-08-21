Ravi Chhabriya, who debuted as a director with the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Detective Sherdil, had extensively worked as an assistant director in several films. Three of these films starred Salman Khan – Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019). In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ravi Chhabriya talked in detail about his association with Salman Khan and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Detective Sherdil director Ravi Chhabriya BREAKS silence on Bharat’s DELETED Varun Dhawan scene with Salman Khan: “It was a fun scene; dono panja ladate hai”

Before the release of Bharat, there were reports that Varun Dhawan had a cameo in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer. Later, it came to light that the scene had been edited out. Often, filmmakers put out deleted scenes on YouTube. Hence, can we expect the said scene to be out in public?

Ravi Chhabriya replied, “I guess it’s upto producer Atul Agnihotri sir. I have no idea if they are planning to put it out on YouTube. We shot the scene and during the final cut, it was decided to get it out.”

When asked what the scene was all about, Ravi Chhabriya answered, “It appears when Bharat is working in the oil field in the Middle East. There was a scene where Salman sir’s character and Varun’s character came together. It was a fun scene. Dono panja ladate hai.”

Besides the three films of Salman Khan, Ravi Chhabriya earlier assisted in two ventures of Yash Raj Films (YRF). He also had the opportunity to be around when Yash Chopra was still alive. On this, he revealed, “I worked on two films before I worked with Ali Abbas Zafar sir – Aurangzeb (2013) and Kill Dil (2014). I was there and we (he and Yash Chopra) exchanged pleasantries, like ‘Hi, hello’. I still remember that in the evenings, he used to take a walk around the entire YRF property. It was a dream to be around such people and their energies. Like other ADs, I used to also dream that someday I would be able to assist him (smiles). I even tried.”

Is he still in touch with Aditya Chopra and others at YRF? Ravi Chhabriya answered, “Yes. I am always in touch. I have grown up there. It was like a university for me. I used to stay close by and have worked for almost 8-9 years. So, they were like family.”

