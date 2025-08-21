Alia Bhatt recently appeared in a campaign video released by the Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau. What was meant to be a strong awareness message soon turned into controversy online, drawing sharp reactions from many users. The criticism eventually forced the agency to turn off comments on the post, but the video still remained the talk of social media, with many continuing to share and react to it in different ways.

Alia Bhatt’s NCB campaign video faces online backlash

The clip was shared on NCB’s official X account, where Alia urged people to stand against drugs and support the bureau’s mission. Within hours of being posted, the video gained traction and went viral, crossing 1.1 million views and being shared more than 680 times. The caption on the post read, "Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs".

In the video, Alia addressed the issue of drug addiction, calling it a growing threat to individuals, society, and the nation. She asked people to support the special campaign by saying yes to life and no to drugs. She also encouraged viewers to take an e-pledge through the link or QR code provided, stressing the importance of collective action in fighting this problem.

The response online, however, was largely negative. The post received only six comments before the reply option was disabled, but trolling continued through quote tweets, where people didn’t hold back their criticism. Many users called the video ironic and even funny, with some questioning the choice of featuring Alia in such a campaign, making the entire conversation more about the controversy than the intended message.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra and will soon be seen in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. With these big projects lined up, the actress continues to remain in the spotlight both for her professional choices and her off-screen appearances.

