In a major update for fans eagerly awaiting one of the biggest action spectacles of the year, Yash Raj Films’ WAR 2 has officially received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India. The highly anticipated action thriller has been awarded a UA16+ certificate, indicating that viewers under the age of 16 are advised to watch the film under parental guidance due to intense action sequences and thematic content.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., and directed by Ayan Mukerji, WAR 2 is a continuation of the adrenaline-fueled spy universe that YRF has been steadily building with films like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War.

The film has an officially certified runtime of 2 hours, 53 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it one of the lengthier entries in the YRF Spy Universe. This extended runtime suggests a packed narrative likely filled with high-stakes action, globetrotting set pieces, and the much-awaited face-off between Hrithik and NTR Jr., both of whom play pivotal roles in this cinematic universe.

The UA16+ rating is notable — while UA (Unrestricted Public Exhibition with Parental Guidance) is common, the added age-specific guidance indicates that WAR 2 may push the boundaries of stylized action and intense themes more than its predecessors. With Ayan Mukerji at the helm — known for his visually rich and emotionally layered storytelling — WAR 2 promises a fresh directorial vision combined with blockbuster-scale entertainment.

The film is expected to be a tentpole release for YRF and a major box office draw, especially given the pan-India appeal of its cast. With Hrithik reprising his role as the suave superspy Kabir and NTR Jr. entering the franchise in a highly anticipated role, WAR 2 is poised to be a cinematic showdown of epic proportions.

