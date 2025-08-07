comscore
YRF's Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR starrer War 2 Certified UA16+ by CBFC; with runtime of 02 hours 53 minutes 24 seconds

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

YRF's Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR starrer War 2 Certified UA16+ by CBFC; with runtime of 02 hours 53 minutes 24 seconds

War 2 marks the Hindi debut of South superstar Jr NTR and features Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a major update for fans eagerly awaiting one of the biggest action spectacles of the year, Yash Raj Films’ WAR 2 has officially received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India. The highly anticipated action thriller has been awarded a UA16+ certificate, indicating that viewers under the age of 16 are advised to watch the film under parental guidance due to intense action sequences and thematic content.

YRF’s Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR starrer War 2 Certified UA16+ by CBFC; with runtime of 02 hours 53 minutes 24 seconds

Starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., and directed by Ayan Mukerji, WAR 2 is a continuation of the adrenaline-fueled spy universe that YRF has been steadily building with films like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War.

The film has an officially certified runtime of 2 hours, 53 minutes, and 24 seconds, making it one of the lengthier entries in the YRF Spy Universe. This extended runtime suggests a packed narrative likely filled with high-stakes action, globetrotting set pieces, and the much-awaited face-off between Hrithik and NTR Jr., both of whom play pivotal roles in this cinematic universe.

The UA16+ rating is notable — while UA (Unrestricted Public Exhibition with Parental Guidance) is common, the added age-specific guidance indicates that WAR 2 may push the boundaries of stylized action and intense themes more than its predecessors. With Ayan Mukerji at the helm — known for his visually rich and emotionally layered storytelling — WAR 2 promises a fresh directorial vision combined with blockbuster-scale entertainment.

The film is expected to be a tentpole release for YRF and a major box office draw, especially given the pan-India appeal of its cast. With Hrithik reprising his role as the suave superspy Kabir and NTR Jr. entering the franchise in a highly anticipated role, WAR 2 is poised to be a cinematic showdown of epic proportions.

Also Read: Jr. NTR on choosing War 2; says: “The main reason to choose the film is the script, its potential and my excitement to work with Hrithik sir”

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

