Actor-entrepreneur Ranbir Kapoor is making headlines once again—this time not for his blockbuster movies but for a bold investment move in the startup world. The Bollywood heartthrob has invested an undisclosed amount in Prozo, a tech-enabled, full-stack supply chain company, further expanding his business footprint.

Ranbir Kapoor backs supply chain startup Prozo: Bollywood star’s new investment sparks buzz in tech world

The Gurugram-based startup announced the development revealing Kapoor's latest venture into India’s growing backend infrastructure ecosystem. Already known for his involvement in ventures such as ARKS and Mumbai City FC, Ranbir's investment in Prozo signals his growing interest in companies that fuel the backend engine of India's booming consumer brands.

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, a former Naval doctor and McKinsey consultant, Prozo has built an impressive footprint in the supply chain space. It serves a wide range of clients including B2B, D2C, and marketplace brands, offering warehousing, freight, and fulfilment solutions on a unified tech platform. Dr. Jakhar, the startup’s founder, shared his excitement, saying, “Ranbir brings creative depth and strategic thinking. His belief in reliable operations mirrors our ethos, and we’re excited to build with his support.”

Ranbir Kapoor, too, elaborated on why Prozo stood out to him as an investor, and shared, “Every brand today needs speed, consistency and adaptability...Prozo’s systems give brands that edge. I’ve seen how great execution builds trust—and Prozo is enabling that behind the scenes.”

This investment comes at a time when Prozo is looking to expand its warehousing network into new cities and offer tailored services to quick commerce brands and MSMEs across India. Interestingly, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma also invested in Prozo back in June this year, joining the growing list of public figures tapping into the startup’s promising potential.

Meanwhile, on the entertainment front, Ranbir Kapoor is fully booked with high-profile projects. He’s currently busy filming Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, slated for release in the first half of 2026, alongside the much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana, with the first instalment expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2026. Kapoor also has Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, lined up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, although active production on that project is reportedly on pause for now.

With this latest entrepreneurial step, Ranbir Kapoor continues to balance his stardom with sharp business acumen, proving yet again that he’s much more than just a leading man on screen.

