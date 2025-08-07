After months of silence, the Loveyatri actress returns to Instagram with a bold name change and a cryptic message that has fans buzzing.

Bollywood actress Warina Hussain, who made a striking debut in the 2018 romantic drama Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma, has officially changed her name. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she will now be known as Hira Warina — a transformation she says is “rooted in numerology and guided by spirit.”

Warina Hussain is now Hira Warina: Actress announces name change with a spiritual twist

Sharing the update with her followers, the actress wrote, “HIRA WARINA - I've officially changed my name to Hira Warina. A decision rooted in numerology and guided by spirit. New chapter. Same essence. Just more aligned than ever. To those who've stayed close, your love means more than you know.” Adding a touch of her signature quirk, she signed off the post with: “But always, Yours truly, Alien.”

Ahead of the announcement Hira aka Warina officially returned to social media after a mysterious months-long hiatus that left fans wondering about her whereabouts. Her return, paired with the name change, suggests a personal reinvention and perhaps a professional comeback in the making.

Warina — now Hira — shot to fame with Loveyatri, produced by Salman Khan. Her elegant presence and natural charm garnered praise from audiences and industry insiders alike. Though she’s remained largely low-key since her debut, she made a memorable appearance in the hit item song "Munna Badnaam Hua" from Dabangg 3, further solidifying her screen appeal.

Despite limited on-screen outings, Hira Warina has reportedly been exploring selective projects, focusing on roles that resonate with her artistic and personal growth. Her cryptic Instagram comeback and new name have sparked speculation across fan forums, with many wondering if this signals a deeper spiritual journey or a strategic reintroduction into Bollywood.

Whether this transformation is the start of a new cinematic phase or a personal realignment, one thing is certain — Hira Warina is back, and she’s making sure all eyes are on her.

