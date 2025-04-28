All eyes are on Raid 2, the big release of the week. The excitement is there as it stars popular actors like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. It’s a rare flick to feature Riteish in the role of a villain. Moreover, the first part, Raid (2018), was a hit, collecting Rs. 100 crores and the character of Saurabh Shukla has been brought back in the sequel. In this Bollywood Hungama feature, we’ll throw light on the cut list of Raid 2.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC replaces ‘Railway Mantri’ with ‘Bada Mantri’ in Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2

Usually, the censor process for a film begins a couple of weeks before and the censor certificate is handed over one week before or 10 days before the release. Hence, it is surprising to see Raid 2 getting a certificate way back on March 28, 2025. That’s more than two months before its scheduled release of May 1.

Raid 2, thankfully, hasn’t got any visual cuts. Hence, all the action and violent scenes have been retained by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, they asked for modifications in two dialogues. They asked the makers to replace ‘Railway Mantri’ with ‘Bada Mantri’. Secondly, the eight-second ‘Paisa, hathyar, taakat’ dialogue at the very beginning of the film was asked to be removed.

Once these changes were made, Raid 2 was passed with a U/A 7+ certificate. This new rating, where the age is mentioned, was introduced in November 2024. UA 16+ and UA 13+ ratings have also been implemented. Many films have received UA 16+ and UA 13+ ratings like Pushpa 2, Sky Force, Baby John etc. Raid 2 is probably the first big Hindi film to be awarded with a U/A 7+ rating.

The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate is 150.53 minutes. In other words, Raid 2 is 2 hours 30 minutes and 53 minutes long.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn once again plays the role of honest officer Amay Patnaik. Like Raid, the second part is also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

