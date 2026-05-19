Drishyam 3, the much-awaited Malayalam film, is set to release the day after tomorrow, on May 21, and excitement is tremendous, thanks to the casting and the franchise's insane popularity. The film will be released in the original Malayalam version as well as in the dubbed Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions. The censor process was completed on time, and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively shed light on it.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions of Drishyam 3 with ZERO cuts; mutes ‘f**k’ in the Telugu version

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed all versions of Drishyam 3 from the Thiruvananthapuram office with a U/A 16+ certificate. Thankfully, no visual or audio cut has been ordered in the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions. In the original Malayalam version, the makers were asked to add a static warning card about the dangers of smoking. Meanwhile, in the dubbed Kannada version, the makers were instructed to add a similar static warning card about the ill effects of the consumption of alcohol. Finally, in the Telugu version, the makers were asked to mute the expletive ‘f**k’ in the second half of the film.

Once these instructions were adhered to, the CBFC passed the original Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 on May 11, while the dubbed versions were passed on May 15. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificates, is 159.05 minutes. In short, Drishyam 3 is 2 hours, 39 minutes and 5 seconds long.

Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath and others. It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The first part, Drishyam, released in 2013 and was then the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The second part, Drishyam 2 (2021), was directly released on Amazon Prime Video due to COVID-related restrictions. Drishyam 3’s advance booking began in Kerala last week and as expected, the ticket sales are very encouraging. Hence, an earth-shattering opening is on the cards.

Interestingly, outside Kerala and overseas, Drishyam 3 will be released by Panorama Studios, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The banner has also produced the Hindi remakes of the same name, starring Ajay Devgn. The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 will be released later this year, on October 2.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 gets boost as PEN Studios backs Mohanlal starrer with Rs 100 crores investment

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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