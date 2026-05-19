Vashu Bhagnani has welcomed the interim protection granted to Puja Entertainment in its ongoing legal dispute against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights.

Vashu Bhagnani calls court relief in Tips Music dispute a “victory for all producers”: Report

The matter involves the rights linked to several popular films, including Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The dispute also concerns the proposed release and exploitation of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan.

According to an ANI report, in statements issued through his legal team, Bhagnani said the court’s “status quo” order applies to all films, songs, and music rights mentioned in the suit. According to the producer’s lawyer, “I believe they have not gone through the court order carefully. The order clearly states that the entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff's suit are covered under the ‘status quo’ order.”

The statement further added that actors, filmmakers, producers, and technicians associated with the matter may also have to respond before the court. “Certainly, all actors, director David Dhawan, producers, technicians, and every other person involved in the matter will have to appear before the Court and submit their reply; otherwise, they may be liable to face contempt of court proceedings,” the lawyer stated.

Bhagnani’s legal team described the interim relief as an important step for producers across the film industry. “Certainly, this is a victory for all producers, and they must come together to assert and protect their rights,” the statement read.

The producer also raised concerns about recreated and remixed songs being monetised without proper authorisation. Referring to songs from his films, the lawyer said, “If someone misuses it without my consent, my rights are directly affected, and it also causes me substantial financial loss.”

Bhagnani further alleged that neither he nor his company had been informed about the alleged recreation of certain songs. “No, they neither approached me nor informed me in any manner regarding the recreation of the song,” the statement said.

The dispute also touches upon the larger issue of evolving digital rights in the entertainment industry. Bhagnani argued that producers in earlier years had granted only music rights and not rights related to video streaming, social media, or OTT platforms. “Even during that era, producers had granted only music rights and not video streaming rights, social media rights, or OTT platform rights, from which music companies are now generating huge revenues,” the statement added.

The legal proceedings in the case are currently ongoing.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani pens emotional note for father Vashu Bhagnani on his birthday; shares unseen family photos

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