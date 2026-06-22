Pankaj Tripathi’s brother Bijendra Nath Tiwari was reportedly injured in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute in Bihar.

Bijendra Nath Tiwari, the brother of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, has reportedly sustained serious injuries following an alleged attack in Bihar. According to reports, the incident took place in Belsand village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Madhopur police station.

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother hospitalised after alleged sharp-weapon assault in Bihar

As per information shared by news agency IANS, Tiwari was injured in a sharp-weapon assault that is believed to be connected to a long-standing dispute. Following the attack, he was initially taken to a local medical facility before being shifted to Patna for advanced treatment due to the severity of his condition.

Attack on Pankaj Tripathi’s brother allegedly linked to old rivalry

Reports suggest that the attackers had allegedly been waiting in the village and targeted Tiwari over an old feud. According to the complaint cited in media reports, the assailants allegedly launched a sudden attack using sharp weapons, leaving him with serious injuries.

IANS shared an update on social media regarding the incident, stating, “Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused.”

Following the assault, family members and locals reportedly rushed Tiwari to the Model Sadar Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors allegedly described his condition as extremely critical while administering first aid.

Given the seriousness of his injuries, medical professionals referred him to a hospital in Patna, where he is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. At present, there has been no official update regarding his recovery or overall condition.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi launches handloom venture Tulo to empower local artisans and celebrate India’s rich weaving heritage

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