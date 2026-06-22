Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is preparing for a new chapter in her personal life. Months after marrying filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the actress is expecting her first child, a development that has now been confirmed by her Maa Inti Bangaaram director BV Nandini Reddy.

CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru

The confirmation comes after days of speculation on social media, where videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram led many fans to believe that Samantha was pregnant. While the actress and her husband have not yet made an official announcement, Reddy's recent comments appear to have put an end to the rumours.

Maa Inti Bangaaram director confirms Samantha’s pregnancy

Speaking to Cinema Express, BV Nandini Reddy confirmed the news and expressed happiness over the timing of the development. “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success,” the filmmaker said.

The statement marks the first public confirmation of Samantha's pregnancy from someone closely associated with the actress.

Pregnancy rumours surrounding Samantha began circulating after videos and photographs from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced online. Several social media users pointed to what appeared to be a visible baby bump during the event.

Addressing the discussion around those viral visuals, Reddy reportedly noted that Samantha was aware of the attention and had made a conscious choice while appearing at the event before any public announcement was made.

The actress herself has remained silent on the speculation so far.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 after dating for several years. The couple chose to keep the ceremony intimate, with only close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding took place at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns fierce action hero in Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer; film set for June 19 release

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